Umrah pilgrims from 18 African nations visit Islamic heritage sites in Medina

Shafaqna English- Umrah guests from 18 African nations visit several historical and religious sites in Medina, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

As part of a cultural program by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, the visit aimed to enrich the cultural experience of visitors and Umrah performers in the holy city.

The group, consisting of 250 pilgrims from 18 African countries, visited the Uhud site, Mount Al-Ramah, and the Uhud Martyrs’ Cemetery, learning about this historic turning point in Islam.

At Quba Mosque, the guests performed prayers and were briefed on its facilities and the ongoing expansion projects designed to increase capacity and enhance services for worshippers.

Source: Arab News

