English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Umrah pilgrims from 18 African nations visit Islamic heritage sites in Medina

0

Shafaqna English- Umrah guests from 18 African nations visit several historical and religious sites in Medina, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

As part of a cultural program by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, the visit aimed to enrich the cultural experience of visitors and Umrah performers in the holy city.

The group, consisting of 250 pilgrims from 18 African countries, visited the Uhud site, Mount Al-Ramah, and the Uhud Martyrs’ Cemetery, learning about this historic turning point in Islam.

At Quba Mosque, the guests performed prayers and were briefed on its facilities and the ongoing expansion projects designed to increase capacity and enhance services for worshippers.

Source: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

35% jump in Umrah pilgrims during 3rd quarter of 2024

nafiseh yazdani

Mecca: Free luggage storage for Umrah Pilgrims

nasibeh yazdani

Medina: European pilgrims visit the Prophet’s (PBUH) Biography Museum

leila yazdani

Ramadhan 2024: Tawaf will be allowed only for Umrah pilgrims

nasibeh yazdani

Saudi Arabia: Rajab-Sha’ban-Ramadhan will be peak of Umrah season

anvari

Saudi Arabia: Number of Umrah pilgrims reached historical record in 2023

anvari

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.