Germany looking to depart criminal offenders to Syria

Shafaqna English- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced plans to deport criminal offenders to Syria amid an intensifying domestic debate on immigration.

Speaking on public broadcaster ARD late Sunday, Scholz said Berlin is holding talks with the new Syrian government to promote an inclusive political process and stability, which he described as prerequisites for potential deportations.

“Offenders should be returned to their country, and we want to enforce this whenever we have the opportunity,” he said, responding to criticism from opposition parties following several recent attacks in Germany where the perpetrators have rejected asylum seekers or illegal immigrants.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com