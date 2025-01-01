English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 2Other News

Germany looking to depart criminal offenders to Syria

0

Shafaqna English- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced plans to deport criminal offenders to Syria amid an intensifying domestic debate on immigration.

Speaking on public broadcaster ARD late Sunday, Scholz said Berlin is holding talks with the new Syrian government to promote an inclusive political process and stability, which he described as prerequisites for potential deportations.

“Offenders should be returned to their country, and we want to enforce this whenever we have the opportunity,” he said, responding to criticism from opposition parties following several recent attacks in Germany where the perpetrators have rejected asylum seekers or illegal immigrants.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Four countries call for Taliban to lift restrictions on Afghani women

nasibeh yazdani

European leaders condemn Elon Musk for interfering in politics

nasibeh yazdani

Germany: Parliament’s reforms in 2024 reflected more restrictive immigration policies

leila yazdani

Pakistan’s Afghan Refugee Crisis: A Call For Immediate Global Action

parniani

BBC: Germany is transit point in migrant smuggling routes to UK

nafiseh yazdani

[Photos] Germany: Al-Qaem Islamic center in Berlin opened doors to non-Muslims

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.