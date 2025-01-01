Iraqi PM calls Mohammed Taher the “Ambassador of humanity” for his heroic work in Gaza

Shafaqna English- The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani, extended his heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Mohammed Taher, the Iraqi surgeon who volunteered in Gaza, describing his actions as a “proud and noble stand.”

During a phone call, Shia’ Al-Sudani referred to Dr. Taher as the “Ambassador of Humanity”, a gesture of appreciation for his selfless dedication to saving lives and representing Iraq globally.

Dr. Mohammed Taher’s heroic work included performing over 290 surgeries and treating more than 1,100 injured Palestinians during the 470 days of the war in Gaza. Leaving behind his family in London, Dr. Taher exemplified compassion, courage, and the noble values of his profession.

Source: IraqiNews

