Saudi Arabia allows foreigners to invest in firms with property in Mecca, Medina

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia’s Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has announced that foreigners will be allowed to invest in companies that own real estate in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

The move will allow foreigners to invest in firms whose revenues rely on the Islamic pilgrimage, one of the top revenue sources for the oil-rich country.

Saudi Arabia’s market watchdog, the Capital Market Authority (CMA), said in a statement the move aimed to attract foreign capital and provide liquidity for present and future projects in the two cities.

Saudi Arabia has said it aims to welcome 30 million pilgrims for Hajj and the year-round pilgrimage Umrah annually by 2030. In 2019, it earned about $12 billion from the two pilgrimages, according to official data.

Source: Middle East Monitor

