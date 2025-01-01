Iraq launches 15000MW power projects

Shafaqna English- The Iraqi Minister of Electricity, Ziyad Ali Fadel, announced the launch of new energy projects with a combined capacity of 15000 MW.

During a conference held to launch steam power plants, Fadel stated that the ministry raised electrical energy output from 19,000 megawatts at the end of 2022 to 28,000 megawatts, a 40 percent increase in just two years, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported.

The Electricity Ministry has signed contracts to construct new 15,000-megawatt power plants, including 2,430-megawatt gas-fired power plants, 3,811-megawatt combined cycle power plants, 4,875-megawatt solar power plants, and 3,500-megawatt steam power plants, according to Fadel.

Source: Iraqi News

