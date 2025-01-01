[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: “Meraj – The Night Journey”

Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali celebrated the event of Meraj – The Night Journey , on Sunday 26 January 2025.

سُبْحَانَ الَّذِي أَسْرَىٰ بِعَبْدِهِ لَيْلًا مِنَ الْمَسْجِدِ الْحَرَامِ إِلَى الْمَسْجِدِ الْأَقْصَى الَّذِي بَارَكْنَا حَوْلَهُ لِنُرِيَهُ مِنْ آيَاتِنَا ۚ إِنَّهُ هُوَ السَّمِيعُ الْبَصِيرُ

Glory be to Him, Who journeyed His servant by night, from the Sacred Mosque (al-masjid al-ḥarām) to the Farthest Mosque (al-masjid al-aqṣā), whose precincts We have blessed, to show him of Our wonders. He is the Listener, the Beholder (Surah 17 (Al Isra), verse 1)

Quran by Hussain Jabbar

Qasida by Zaynab Rajan

Main talk by Rida Jichi

Rida Jichi is a resident religious scholar at the Zainabiya Islamic Centre of Milton Keynes, and student of Islamic studies at Al-Mahdi Institute, Birmingham. His Islamic education is both academic since 2018, and self-taught since his early youth in Beirut, Lebanon.

Rida served the Ahlulbayt Community of Cambridge between 2015-2022, and the Muslim Community of Milton Keynes as of this year (2023). His activities involved community leadership, Islamic education for children and the youth, and lecturing at different Islamic centres.

Rida holds a BE and MSC in computer engineering, from the American University of Beirut and the Swiss Federal Institute of technology.

