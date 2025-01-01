Food Navigator: Isla Délice Expands with German Halal Brand Acquisition

Shafaqna English- French halal food giant Isla Délice has announced the acquisition of a leading German halal brand, strengthening its position as a dominant player in the European market. The move aligns with the company’s strategy to expand its presence beyond France and tap into Germany’s growing halal food sector. Industry experts see this as a significant step toward consolidating the fragmented halal food industry in Europe, as Food Navigator reported.

The acquisition will allow Isla Délice to leverage the German brand’s strong distribution network and established consumer base. By combining resources, the company aims to enhance product innovation and meet the increasing demand for high-quality halal-certified products. This expansion comes at a time when the European halal food market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing Muslim populations and rising consumer awareness.

Company executives have expressed confidence in the deal, highlighting its potential to create a unified halal food leader in Europe. “This acquisition is a milestone for Isla Délice, bringing us closer to our vision of offering high-quality halal food across Europe,” said a spokesperson. With this latest move, Isla Délice is set to compete with major international halal brands, reinforcing its reputation as an industry powerhouse.

Source: Food Navigator

