Guardian: China’s DeepSeek Shakes Global Tech Markets

Shafaqna English- Global technology stocks fell sharply as the emergence of DeepSeek, a Chinese AI chatbot, raised concerns about the sustainability of the US AI boom. Shares in Asian and European tech firms declined on Monday, with Wall Street’s Nasdaq index set to open lower. According to the Guardian, AI assistant surged to the top of the US and UK Apple app stores, surpassing OpenAI’s ChatGPT, sparking fears of heightened competition in the AI sector.

DeepSeek’s AI model was reportedly built with significantly lower costs, using Nvidia’s restricted H800 chips and spending under $6 million—far less than its US rivals. This breakthrough challenges the high-cost AI investment strategy led by companies like Nvidia, Microsoft, and Meta, which are expected to see stock declines. Investors are now questioning the long-term viability of US AI firms’ heavy spending on advanced chips and infrastructure.

The impact of DeepSeek’s rise has rippled through global markets, with Europe’s Stoxx 600 falling 0.75% and tech stocks dropping 4.5%. Nvidia’s pre-market shares plummeted over 11%, while major chipmakers like ASML and Siemens Energy saw sharp declines. Analysts warn that this could be a turning point for AI investment, with venture capitalists comparing it to AI’s “Sputnik moment”—a potential game-changer that could reshape the industry’s competitive landscape.

Source: The Guardian

