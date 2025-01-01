Arab League rejects attempts to relocate Palestinians

Shafaqna English- ​​​​​The Arab League rejected attempts to uproot the Palestinian people from their land, whether through resettlement, annexation, or settlement expansion.

​​​​​”Circumventing these established principles and longstanding commitments, which have garnered Arab and international consensus, will only prolong the conflict and make peace even more unattainable,” it added.

It reiterated that “the just Palestinian cause is one of land and people, and attempts to uproot the Palestinian people from their land through relocation, annexation, or settlement expansion have consistently failed in the past.”

