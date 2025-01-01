SOHR: Syrian minorities fear new leadership

Shafaqna English- Armed groups loyal to Syria’s new leadership carried out 35 executions over the past three days, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported, as concerns grow over escalating abuses and minority safety.

SOHR stated that opposition authorities, who ousted President Bashar al-Assad last month, detained dozens of fighters from factions linked to the ruling coalition.

“These arrests follow grave violations, including summary executions and the humiliation of dozens of individuals from minority sects, such as Alawites, Shia, and Murshidis, in villages across the region,” the Observatory said.

