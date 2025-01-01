Italy revives Albania’s migrant plan for the third time

Shafaqna English- Italy has announced it is embarking on a third attempt to send a group of migrants to Albania.

After a two–month pause, Italy has reportedly resumed sending migrants to detention centers in Albania. An Italian patrol vessel, carrying an estimated 49 people picked up in international waters, was said to be heading for Albania yesterday (January 26), news agency Agence France Presse reported.

According to media reports. The group of 49 was selected from different groups rescued by the Italian authorities following a screening of their eligibility to be processed in Albania.

Source: Info Migrants

