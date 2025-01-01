UK population to soar to 72.5million by 2032

Shafaqna English- The UK population is projected to hit 72.5 million by 2032, a nearly five million increase from 2022, official figures revealed on Tuesday.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) projects the population will increase by 4.9 million people (9.9%) between 2022 and 2032.

The ONS numbers showed that the increase is almost entirely due to net migration, which is expected to total 4.9 million by 2032.

The level of net migration is projected to average 340,000 per year from mid-2028 onwards.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

