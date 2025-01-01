English
International Shia News Agency
Concerns on USA suspension of Afghan refugee transfers

Shafaqna English- Several Afghan refugees have urged the Trump administration to reconsider the suspension of transfer program to the USA.

The US Vice President JD Vance, in an interview with an American media outlet, defended Donald Trump’s executive order suspending the Afghan refugee transfer program.

Vance stressed that the security vetting of some refugee cases before entering the USA was not conducted properly.

He stated: ” I don’t agree that all these immigrants or all these refugees have been properly vetted. we know that there are cases of people who allegedly were properly vetted and then were planning terrorist attacks on our country.”

Source: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com

 

