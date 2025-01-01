USA: Pennsylvania teacher accused of calling Muslim student ‘terrorist’ placed on administrative leave

Shafaqna English- A teacher at Middle School in Pennsylvania has been placed on administrative leave, accused of calling a Muslim seventh grader a “terrorist.”

The incident is alleged to have taken place Jan. 16 at Central Dauphin Middle School in Harrisburg after the student asked the teacher to change seats, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a civil rights group, said in a news release.

“I do not negotiate with terrorists,” the teacher told the student, according to CAIR, which described the student as Palestinian Lebanese American.

