Saudi Arabia Railways unveils design of region’s first luxury train

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia Railways and Italian hospitality company Arsenale have unveiled the final designs of the Dream of the Desert train, the first five-star luxury train in the Middle East.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, this announcement marks a significant milestone in executing the agreement signed last year between Saudi Arabia Railways and Arsenale.

Inspired by the desert landscape and traditional Saudi architecture, the interiors feature refined craftsmanship, earthy tones, luxurious textiles, and intricate decorative details, SPA reported.

Architectural elements and motifs from iconic Saudi landmarks — including Hegra and Hail — are elegantly incorporated into the train’s design, offering passengers a journey that is both visually stunning and culturally enriching.

Source: New Arab

