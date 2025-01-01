MCF: Muslim-led charities in the UK are facing widespread financial discrimination

Shafaqna English- Muslim-led charities in the UK are facing widespread financial discrimination, with banks disproportionately restricting their access to essential services, the Muslim Charities Forum (MCF) reported.

The study found that 42% of surveyed charities had their accounts closed without explanation, while 68% experienced prolonged delays in opening accounts — some waiting years.

These disruptions, including frozen international transfers and delayed payments, have severely hampered aid efforts in conflict zones like Syria, Palestine, and Pakistan, delaying life-saving support such as medical supplies and refugee assistance.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

