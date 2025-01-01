English
Report: British company’s bulldozers demolish Palestinian, Kashmiri and Indian Muslim homes

Shafaqna English- A British construction company donor manufactures bulldozers used to demolish Palestinian homes in West Bank and Muslim homes in India and Kashmir, according to a new report.

JC Bamford Excavators Limited (JCB), which received a royal warrant of appointment from King Charles earlier this month, is chaired by billionaire Anthony Bamford.

A Conservative Party donor, Bamford is reportedly close to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A report by a coalition of British civil society groups, released on 25 January as part of a campaign called “JCB: Stop Bulldozer Genocide”, details how from 2006 onwards “the Israeli military has been photographed demolishing Palestinian homes with JCB bulldozers”.

The report also details how the Indian government “has consistently used JCB bulldozers to demolish Muslim homes, shops, and places of worship across various Indian states”.

In April 2022, then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson triggered outrage amongst human rights groups after posing with a JCB bulldozer in Gujarat on a visit to India – just a day after JCB bulldozers demolished shops belonging to Muslims in Delhi.

Source: Middle East Eye  

www.shafaqna.com

