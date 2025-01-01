Egypt calls for USA to safeguard Palestinian rights after Trump’s call for resettlement

Shafaqna English- Egypt’s foreign minister has called for safeguarding the rights of the Palestinian rights after Trump’s call for resettlement during a phone call with his American counterpart.

Badr Abdelatty had a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday during which he underlined the importance of safeguarding the rights of the Palestinian people, who are keen on remaining on their land and refusing to be resettled, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

He also stressed the necessity “of respecting the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination,” the statement said.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com