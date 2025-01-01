English
Rest of World: India Prioritizes AI Growth Over Regulation

Shafaqna English- While global leaders tighten AI regulations, India is welcoming tech giants with open arms. Companies like OpenAI, Meta, Amazon, and Google are investing billions in India’s AI ecosystem, supporting startups and government initiatives under the $1.2 billion IndiaAI program, as Rest of World reported.

Despite past crackdowns on Big Tech, India’s government is embracing AI with minimal oversight, integrating it into governance, healthcare, and industry. Officials argue that strict regulations could hinder innovation, even as AI tools leverage vast citizen data, including biometric IDs.

Experts see India’s approach as a potential AI boom but warn of risks like privacy concerns and misuse. As AI adoption accelerates, the country may eventually face pressure to introduce stronger safeguards.

Source: Rest of World

www.shafaqna.com

