ANBA: Brazil Expands Halal Exports to Nine New Markets

Shafaqna English- Brazilian companies participating in the “Halal do Brasil” project have entered nine new international markets, expanding their global reach to 156 countries. Led by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) and ApexBrasil, the initiative supports halal-certified food exports, which saw a 20% growth in revenue, reaching USD 3.61 billion in 2024, as ANBA reported.

Brazil, the world’s largest halal meat exporter, is diversifying beyond meat into high-value food products like sugar, coffee, and peanut oil. The project has helped 124 companies, including those outside the meat sector, gain access to Muslim-majority markets. Key export destinations include Saudi Arabia, China, the UAE, Japan, and Kuwait.

To strengthen trade, “Halal do Brasil” has facilitated business meetings and participation in major global food expos. The ABCC aims to further expand Brazil’s halal industry, emphasizing its potential in industrialized halal-certified products, beyond staple foods.

Source: ANBA

