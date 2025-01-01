At least 30 dead after crush at India’s Mahakumbh Mela religious festival

Shafaqna English- At least 30 people have been killed and many others were injured in a crowd crush that occurred at the world’s largest religious event, attended by hundreds of millions.

“Thirty devotees have unfortunately died,” senior police officer Vaibhav Krishna told a press conference on Wednesday. “Ninety injured were taken to the hospital” after the stampede at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred early in the morning near the confluence of the Ganges and Yamuna rivers.

