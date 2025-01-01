Iraq issues over 40 million eID cards

Shafaqna English- Veridos, a Berlin-based provider of integrated identity solutions, surpasses 40 million eID cards issued in Iraq, revolutionizing national identity management.

This achievement marks a crucial step in enhancing citizen services and securing personal identities across Iraq.

The journey began in 2013 when Veridos partnered with the Iraqi government to establish a centralized electronic national civil register.

Over the past decade, more than 320 local offices have now operational for citizen registration, ensuring accessibility for millions of Iraqis. Additionally, 95% of family books have been digitized, enabling secure and long-term archival of essential records. The biometric data of citizens is securely stored in the electronic national database, further strengthening identity verification processes.

Source: Iraqi News

