Experts concern over rising poverty in Afghanistan amid Aid Agency closures

Shafaqna English- Some experts warn that if the operations of aid organizations are permanently halted, the poverty crisis in Afghanistan will worsen.

Some experts warn that if the operations of aid organizations are permanently halted, the poverty crisis in Afghanistan will worsen. They also believe that continuing such decisions is a complete violation of human rights.

“Whenever these aid programs are cut, reduced, or politicized, ordinary Afghans suffer. Around three million children suffering from malnutrition are affected. Overall, those who stop or politicize these aid efforts are violating human rights,” Abdul Nasir Reshtia, an economic expert, told TOLOnews.

Source: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com