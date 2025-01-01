English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 3Other News

Experts concern over rising poverty in Afghanistan amid Aid Agency closures

0

Shafaqna English- Some experts warn that if the operations of aid organizations are permanently halted, the poverty crisis in Afghanistan will worsen.

Some experts warn that if the operations of aid organizations are permanently halted, the poverty crisis in Afghanistan will worsen. They also believe that continuing such decisions is a complete violation of human rights.

“Whenever these aid programs are cut, reduced, or politicized, ordinary Afghans suffer. Around three million children suffering from malnutrition are affected. Overall, those who stop or politicize these aid efforts are violating human rights,” Abdul Nasir Reshtia, an economic expert, told TOLOnews.

Source: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com

 

Related posts

WFP: Aid cuts to Afghanistan leave millions hungry this winter

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Increase in USA’s dollar value impacting food prices

nafiseh yazdani

Afghanistan: Taliban’s Minister calls for girls’ high schools to open

nafiseh yazdani

Afghanistan: Human trafficking market in Nimruz is active

leila yazdani

HRW expresses concern over increasing restrictions on women in Afghanistan

nafiseh yazdani

EU launches 36 million euros project to support displaced Afghans

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.