UNSC: Israel UNRWA ban to undermine Gaza ceasefire

Shafaqna English- The implementation of new Israeli laws banning the UN Palestine refugee agency, UNRWA will heighten instability and deepen despair in the occupied Palestinian territory, the Security Council said.

Briefing ambassadors in New York on Tuesday, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini warned that the laws passed in October last year in the Knesset jeopardize the lives of millions of Palestinians and risk undermining the fragile ceasefire in Gaza.

They require that UNRWA cease its activities in the territory of the State of Israel – including the occupied West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem as the Knesset defines it, in defiance of international law – as well as restricting any Government contacts with the agency or anyone acting on its behalf.

Source: News.un.org

