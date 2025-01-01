Iraq approves designs of the largest new ecologically friendly residential city

Shafaqna English- Iraq approved the designs of the new Ali Al-Wardi residential city project in Baghdad.

According to a statement cited by the state news agency (INA), the new residential city will be the largest under the government program. It will be located in the southeastern part of the Iraqi capital.

About green spaces and the utilization of renewable energy, the city was planned to be ecologically friendly and sustainable.

In 2024, Rekani and Naguib Sawiris, the Egyptian businessman who is Chairman and CEO of Orascom Investment Holding (OIH), signed the contract for the new city project.

Source: Iraqi News

