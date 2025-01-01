English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other NewsSci-Tech

Turkiye Today: Türkiye to Invest $2 Billion in Space and High-Tech Sectors

0

Shafaqna English-Türkiye has announced a $2 billion investment to boost its space and high-tech industries, focusing on satellite technologies, semiconductors, and robotics. The plan includes a domestically designed Moon mission and advancements in hybrid rocket motors, as Turkiye Today reported.

Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir emphasized the initiative’s role in strengthening Türkiye’s global position in technology and innovation. The government is also expanding investments in electric vehicle production, aiming to increase high-tech exports and create new job opportunities.

Source: Turkiye Today

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Afghanistan Eyes Growth Via Islamic Finance and Halal Trade

parniani

Türkiye: Restoration of cultural structures in quake-hit cities nearing completion

nafiseh yazdani

Over 47 million tourists visit Türkiye in 10 months

nafiseh yazdani

Trade Minister: Türkiye aims for 1.5 % share of global FDI by 2028

leila yazdani

Türkiye: 3 million visitors in first nine months of 2024

nasibeh yazdani

India: AI Boom Sparks Engineering Enrolment Surge

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.