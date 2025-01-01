Turkiye Today: Türkiye to Invest $2 Billion in Space and High-Tech Sectors

Shafaqna English-Türkiye has announced a $2 billion investment to boost its space and high-tech industries, focusing on satellite technologies, semiconductors, and robotics. The plan includes a domestically designed Moon mission and advancements in hybrid rocket motors, as Turkiye Today reported.

Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir emphasized the initiative’s role in strengthening Türkiye’s global position in technology and innovation. The government is also expanding investments in electric vehicle production, aiming to increase high-tech exports and create new job opportunities.

Source: Turkiye Today

