Rohingya Muslims fleeing persecution in Myanmar arrive in Indonesia

Shafaqna English- More than 70 Rohingya Muslims fleeing persecution in Myanmar have arrived at a tourist beach in Indonesia’s Aceh province.

Local police chief Nova Suryandaru said a wooden boat carrying 40 men, 32 women, and four children ran aground in Pereulak region in East Aceh on Wednesday after its engine broke down.

Nova said the refugees were taken to temporary shelters and that authorities were collecting information about their identities.

The boat had arrived at the beach in the afternoon but was blocked from landing by locals until about 8 pm (13:00 GMT).

The police chief said police negotiated with residents, explaining that the boat had been “deliberately damaged” and that it was “impossible” for the boat to operate again.

Source: AlJazeera

www.shafaqna.com