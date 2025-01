Shafaqna English- Salwan Momika, known for publicly desecrating the Holy Quran, was shot dead in his apartment in Sweden.

Salwan Sabah Matti Momika, 38, was found dead at his address in the city of Sodertalje, public broadcaster SVT reported.

A man in his 40s was found shot in an apartment and he was rushed to the hospital, a spokesman for the Stockholm police said.

Later, the police confirmed that a man had died and that they launched an investigation into the murder.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

