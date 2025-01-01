English
International Shia News Agency
Iraq is struggling with medical wastes

Shafaqna English- Iraq is struggling with medical waste, posing serious health risks and environmental threats.

The failure to address this problem has led to a growing public concern and has worsened the health of communities across the country.

According to the World Health Organization’s 2023 report on health system challenges in Iraq, the country’s medical waste management remains inadequate, largely due to limited resources, political instability, and an overburdened healthcare system.

Source: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com

