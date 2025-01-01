Pope: My meeting with Grand Ayatollah Sistani carried a global message that religions must strive for peace

SHAFAQNA – In the introduction to his book on the history of Christianity in Iraq, Pope Francis referred to his 2021 trip to Iraq and the significance of his historic meeting with The Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the highest authority in Shia Islam, highlighting his role.

According to Shafaqna, in this book, written by Pope Francis in Italian and translated into German, the Pope reflects on his visit to Iraq amidst security and health challenges, especially those posed by the COVID-19 pandemic at the time.

The Pope emphasized that through this trip, he wanted to express his love and solidarity with Christians and all good people, who hold a special place in his heart and prayers.

The significance of the meeting with Grand Ayatollah Sistani

The Pope also added that despite the challenges, Iraq has great potential, particularly its people, which enables the country to thrive.

He also called for participation in the rebuilding of society and the promotion of democracy and interfaith dialogue.

The leader of the world’s Catholics pointed out the importance of his meeting with The Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Najaf, stating: “This meeting carried a global message that violence in the name of religion is a violation of religion itself, and all religions are obligated to cooperate to promote peace and teach it to others.”

The Pope referred to his visit to the historic city of Ur, where he met with representatives of different faiths under the same sky where the Prophet Abraham prayed and meditated thousands of years ago.

The deep-rooted Christian heritage in Iraq

In his introduction, the Pope referred to the “deep-rooted Christian heritage in Iraq,” ancient theological schools, the widespread coexistence of Muslims and Christians, and the difficult periods Christian denominations faced, including the persecutions of the 20th century.

The Catholic leader also praised the diversity of Catholic rites in the region and the role of the Vatican in supporting Iraqi Christians through its diplomatic representatives. He wrote that the book portrays a rich image of Iraq as a multicultural and multi-religious society.

He urged Iraqi Christians to “preserve their historical heritage despite challenges such as migration and political instability.”

In conclusion, Pope Francis emphasized: “Iraq cannot be imagined without its Christian citizens, as they are an essential part of the country’s identity.”

He expressed hope that Iraqis would present the world with a model of peaceful coexistence despite differences.

