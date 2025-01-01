London: Rally held to slam Islamophobic attacks

Anti-racist campaigners gathered in Stratford, east London, on Wednesday night (29 Jan 2025) to protest against the Islamophobic vandalizing of mosques.

Seven Mosques, Muslim community centers, and a primary school in east London were last week daubed with slogans such as, “Remigrate or die,” and, “Stop Islam.”

Miriam, a Newham Stand Up to Racism (SUTR) activist, said they were there to show that “no act against our brothers and sisters will go unopposed”. Shaquid from Newham Muslim Forum condemned the “serious acts of violence”.

The attacks on the Mosques come after a 25 percent increase in religiously motivated hate crimes officially recorded in the last year.

Islamophobia and anti-migrant racism are sharply on the rise. The attacks on Mosques in east London last week came as the far right tried to exploit the Southport murders trial.

Recent months have seen pogroms against migrants, arson attacks on refugee hotels, and disgusting rhetoric from far-right figures such as Nigel Farage and Tommy Robinson in the wake of the attack in Southport.

Fascists launched a wave of violence, including trying to burn down mosques and hotels housing refugees, last summer. A mass response pushed the fascists back, but they were looking for opportunities to go back on the attack.

Idris, President of Newham Mosque said he hoped the attack would be a “catalyst” of anti-racist action. He argued that if anti-racists do not fight now, they will have a much bigger challenge to face.

Source: IQNA