Pope Francis prays for Washington plane crash victims

Shafaqna English- Pope Francis expresses closeness and grief for the victims of a plane crash over Washington DC’s Potomac River.
In a telegram addressed to President Donald Trump, the Pope said he commends “the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of Almighty God and offers his deepest sympathies to the families who are now mourning the loss of a loved one.”
He also affirmed that he is praying “for those involved in the recovery efforts and invokes the divine blessings of consolation and strength upon all in the nation.
Source: Vatican News