UN: Hunger in Myanmar has reached alarming levels as crisis worsens

Shafaqna English- The collapse of Myanmar’s economy, combined with access restrictions and disasters, has left communities on the brink. Those in conflict-affected areas, including Chin, Kachin, Rakhine, and Sagaing regions, are suffering the worst levels of food insecurity.

The UN’s Secretary-General on Thursday (30 Jan 2025) said Myanmar’s military must relinquish power to allow a return to civilian rule through an inclusive democratic transition, as the country marks four years since the junta seized power.

“Secretary-General António Guterres condemns all forms of violence and calls on all parties to the conflict to exercise maximum restraint, uphold human rights and international humanitarian law, and prevent further incitement of violence and intercommunal tensions,” UN’s Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement.

Source: News.un.org

