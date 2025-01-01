English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 3Other News

UN: Hunger in Myanmar has reached alarming levels as crisis worsens

0

Shafaqna English- The collapse of Myanmar’s economy, combined with access restrictions and disasters, has left communities on the brink. Those in conflict-affected areas, including Chin, Kachin, Rakhine, and Sagaing regions, are suffering the worst levels of food insecurity.

The UN’s Secretary-General on Thursday (30 Jan 2025) said Myanmar’s military must relinquish power to allow a return to civilian rule through an inclusive democratic transition, as the country marks four years since the junta seized power.

“Secretary-General António Guterres condemns all forms of violence and calls on all parties to the conflict to exercise maximum restraint, uphold human rights and international humanitarian law, and prevent further incitement of violence and intercommunal tensions,” UN’s Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement.

Source: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN Stresses AI in Education Must Keep Humanity at Its Core

parniani

Guterres highlights urgent need for climate action after hottest year on record

leila yazdani

UN’s chief condemns New Orleans New Year’s Eve truck attack

leila yazdani

UN’s Chief: Humanity’s fate must not be left to algorithms

nafiseh yazdani

UN’s Chief: Africa needs financial justice

nafiseh yazdani

UN’s Chief calls on world leaders to end AIDS’ by 2030

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.