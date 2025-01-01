Iraq: Baghdad’s historical identity faced significant transformation in recent years

Shafaqna English- Baghdad, the city of a thousand minarets, has long been a beacon of Islamic civilization, famed for its iconic domes, narrow alleys, and bustling traditional markets. But, in recent years, the city’s historical identity has faced significant transformation.

The rise of modern malls is reshaping its urban landscape and stirring debate over how progress should coexist with cultural preservation.

Since 2003, Baghdad has witnessed a rapid boom in commercial developments, with modern malls becoming a ubiquitous feature of its urban sprawl. These malls, designed with contemporary standards emphasizing convenience and integration, offer spacious layouts, eco-friendly materials, ample parking, and modern amenities such as elevators, restrooms, and green spaces.

Source: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com