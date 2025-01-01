English
Iraq receives 81 Daesh families from Syria from Syria’s Al-Hol Camp

Shafaqna English- A new group of families linked to Daesh arrived at Al-Jadaa Camp in southern Mosul from Syria’s Al-Hol.

An Iraqi security source told Shafaq News that Iraqi forces received the 20th group of Daesh families, comprising 81 families with a total of 360 individuals.

The source explained that 60% of these families are originally from Nineveh province, while 20% are from Al-Anbar, and the remaining 20% are from areas around Baghdad, Kirkuk, and Saladin.

Earlier this month, a security source in Nineveh told Shafaq News that 191 families—totaling 710 individuals—linked to Daesh arrived at Al-Jadaa Camp in Qayyarah, south of Mosul.

