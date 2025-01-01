Shafaqna English- Sha’ban is packed with opportunities to maximize our good deeds. As well as fasting, there are multiple ways people can prepare for Ramadhan during Sha’ban. The Month of Sha‘ban is a bridge to Ramadhan

Sha’ban is a great month. Sha’ban in Arabic comes from something which springs forth goodness. Many traditions have been reported about the merits of the Month of Sha’ban and the great rewards obtained from practicing devotional acts during it.

Sha’ban is like an introduction to Ramadhan and it has some things in common with Ramadhan, such as fasting, reciting the Quran, and giving to charity.

Sha’ban is the Month of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Sha’ban is a great station of the year and it is specifically known as the Month of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). It is therefore a prelude to the Month of Ramadhan and there are several recommendations for us to perform, to honor this month and of course answer the call of our beloved Prophet (PBUH).

Fasting in the Month of Sha’ban is very valuable

Fasting in this month is very valuable indeed and brings forth abundant Mercy of the Almighty. The best days to fast in Sha’ban are Mondays and Thursdays, as well as the 13th, 14th, and of course, the 15th of Sha’ban, and indeed, the last three days of this Holy Month as well.

There are many Ahadith about fasting in the Month of Sha’ban

At the start of the Month of Sha’ban, Imam Sajjad (AS) used to gather his family and companions and used to say: ‘I swear by Allah (SWT), I heard from my father, Imam Hussain (AS), from his father, Imam Ali (AS) who said: ‘Whoever fasts in Sha’ban due to the love of the Prophet (PBUH) and to gain proximity to Allah (SWT) in return, Allah (SWT) would love them and will bring them closer to God’s generosity on the Day of Judgment, as well as Paradise will be made obligatory for them.’

About the fast in the Shaban Imam Ridha (AS) said:

عيون أخبار الرضا عليه السلام و الخصال بسندهِ عَنِ الْعَبَّاسِ بْنِ هِلَالٍ قَالَ سَمِعْتُ أَبَا الْحَسَنِ عَلِيَّ بْنَ مُوسَى الرِّضَا ع يَقُولُ مَنْ صَامَ مِنْ شَعْبَانَ يَوْماً وَاحِداً ابْتِغَاءَ ثَوَابِ اللَّهِ دَخَلَ الْجَنَّةَ وَ مَنِ اسْتَغْفَرَ اللَّهَ فِي كُلِّ يَوْمٍ مِنْ شَعْبَانَ سَبْعِينَ مَرَّةً حُشِرَ يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ فِي زُمْرَةِ رَسُولِ اللَّهِ ص وَ وَجَبَتْ لَهُ مِنَ اللَّهِ الْكَرَامَةُ وَ مَنْ تَصَدَّقَ فِي شَعْبَانَ بِصَدَقَةٍ وَ لَوْ بِشِقِّ تَمْرَةٍ حَرَّمَ اللَّهُ جَسَدَهُ عَلَى النَّارِ وَ مَنْ صَامَ ثَلَاثَةَ أَيَّامٍ مِنْ شَعْبَانَ وَ وَصَلَهَا بِصِيَامِ شَهْرِ رَمَضَانَ كَتَبَ اللَّهُ لَهُ صَوْمَ شَهْرَيْنِ مُتَتَابِعَيْنِ

“Whoever fasts one day of Shaban, just for the sake of God’s reward he will enter the heaven and whoever repents to Allah (SWT) seventy times, on the Day of Judgment he will be raised with the Prophet (PBUH) and God’s appreciation will be obligatory on him. Whoever donates in this month even by half of a date, God will forbid his body to go to hell. Whoever fasts three days of Shaban and connects these days to the Month of Ramadhan, God will reward him for the two complete months”.

It has also been narrated that fasting during the Month of Sha’ban is one of the means of gaining the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) intercession on the Day of Resurrection and to fast during as many days as possible of this month improves one’s livelihood, protects against the evil of enemies, and allows entrance to Paradise.

The Month of Sha’ban is returning to Allah (SWT) by repenting

The Month of Sha’ban is also one for returning to Allah (SWT) by Istighfar (repenting) and seeking genuine forgiveness. It seems that Allah (SWT) wants us to enter the Month of Ramadhan in the most noble and pure form possible. That is why it is narrated that every day we should recite 70 times ‘Astaghfirullah-Alladh’ee la Ilaha Illa Huwa, Ar-Rahmanu Ar-Raheem. Al-H’ayyul-Qayyoom wa Atoobu Ilay’h.’ Also, it is highly recommended to recite 70 times everyday ‘Astagfirullaha wa As’aluhu At-tawbah.’ Note here, that there is no Rabbi in that sentence.

Giving charity is recommended in the Month of Sha’ban

Giving charity is always recommended every day of every month. Yet in some months, Sadaqah brings more rewards and blessings from Allah (SWT) and Sha’ban is certainly one of them.

Two special Duas must not be forgotten in Sha’ban

The first is called ‘As Salawat-ush-Sha’baniyah,’ which is narrated from Imam Sajjad (AS), and starts with ‘Allahuma Salli-‘ala Muhammad wa Aal-e-Muhammad, Shajarati-an-nubuwwah wa Mawdhi`i-al-Risalah wa Mukhtalafi-al-Malaa’ika.’

The second is a beautiful supplication narrated by the Commander of the Faithful, Imam Ali (AS), referred to as Al-Munajat Ash-Sha’baniyah. It’s full of eloquent words to unlock the potential of the heart and hopefully remove the veils that stop the illumination of the soul. Make sure to reflect on its meanings in your language.

In this Munajat we read: “O’ my God! Grant that I may be perfectly cut off from all else but You, and enlighten the vision of our hearts by the radiance of vision toward You, until the visions of the heart tear through the curtains of light and attach to the Source of Greatness and our souls come to belong to Your Exalted Sanctity.”

