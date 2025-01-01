Germany: Parliament passes motion to restrict migration

Shafaqna English- Germany’s lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, has approved a motion for a stricter migration policy, including permanent border checks.

Conservative opposition Leader Friedrich Merz from the CDU party, who is tipped to become the country’s next chancellor, tabled the motion on January 28 and narrowly won the vote on it in the Bundestag on January 29, chiefly with the support of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

In the German Bundestag, a motion (“Entschließungsantrag”) serves as a recommendation or request for the government on a specific issue. While non-binding, such motions are often introduced alongside legislative proposals to provide additional guidance.

Source: Info Migrants

