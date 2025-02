Shafaqna English- USA’s Withdrawal threatens anti-polio efforts in Afghanistan, Hanan Balkhy, Regional Director of the World Health Organization For the Eastern Mediterranean said.

Balkhy stated that halting USA’s support will create significant challenges, particularly in the fight against polio in Afghanistan and Pakistan. This comes as polio has yet to be fully eradicated in Afghanistan.

Source: Tolo News

