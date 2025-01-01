Japan: Growing Muslim population still needing burial plots

Shafaqna English- The expanding Muslim population face difficulty burying their dead in a country that prefers cremation.

While some local governments are considering establishing new burial cemeteries to accommodate foreign workers, the idea has not gone over well with some Japanese community leaders who have raised objections over what they say are sanitary concerns.

Muslims who are considering permanently residing in the country say the limited number of burial plots makes them anxious about their future.

