[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: “Off White: The Truth About Antisemitism”

Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali welcomes Rachel Shabi to discuss her book “Off White: The Truth About Antisemitism”; discussing how antisemitism became a battleground., on Friday 31 January 2025.

Speaker:

Born in Israel to Iraqi Jewish parents, Rachel Shabi grew up in the UK. She studied politics and literature at the University of Edinburgh.

Rachel Shabi is now a journalist based in the UK, having also reported from the Middle East including on the Israeli–Palestinian conflict and from Tunisia and Egypt. As well as focusing on the Middle East, she writes on issues such as progressive politics, the far right, counter-extremism and migration. She is also the author of two books (including the one she is discussing today) and regularly appears as a commentator on international news channels.

www.shafaqna.com