UNICEF: Risk of food insecurity to increase in Afghanistan

Shafaqna English- The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has warned of a possible rise in food insecurity in Afghanistan.

Despite a slight improvement in food security in 2024, the organization has stated that 32% of Afghanistan’s population still requires urgent humanitarian assistance.

According to UNICEF’s report: “In 2024, 14.8 million people (32 percent of the population) are projected to be food insecure (IPC Phase 3/Crisis or above) during the winter months and are in urgent need of humanitarian food assistance from November 2024 to March 2025. The risk of food insecurity is likely to increase as borderline La Niña conditions have been projected for December 2024 – February 2025.”