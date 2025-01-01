Asir a historical village in Saudi Arabia

Shafaqna English- Al-Yanfeh, a 1,400-year-old archaeological village in Asir, has become a hub for contemporary arts, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Located 40 km southwest of Abha, the village features terraced stone buildings, an agricultural area irrigated by more than 70 wells — including seven rock-carved wells — and about 50 circular grain storage graves.

Ali Abu Alwa of the Saudi Heritage Preservation Society emphasized Al-Yanfeh’s historical and cultural value, citing its architecture, houses, and water channels.

The site includes 400 historic houses, six mosques, and 36 ancient passages connecting neighborhoods, the SPA reported.

Source: Arab News

