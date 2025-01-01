English
Sudan: UN’s Rights Chief alarmed by summary executions

Shafaqna English- The UN’s Rights Chief said that he was “deeply alarmed” by reports of summary executions of civilians in Khartoum North, allegedly by Sudanese army fighters and allied militia.

The war between Sudan’s army (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023 has killed tens of thousands of people uprooted more than 12 million, according to the United Nations, and pushed millions to the brink of famine.

After months of apparent stalemate in Khartoum, the army last week broke an almost two-year RSF siege of its Khartoum General Command headquarters.
On the same day, the army reported reclaiming its Signal Corps base in Khartoum North and expelling the RSF from the Jaili oil refinery north of Khartoum.

