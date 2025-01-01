English
Germany: 2 Mosques received threatening letters

Shafaqna English- Two mosques in Germany have received threatening letters, according to a statement from the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB) on Friday (31Jan 2025).  

One of the letters was addressed to a Mosque in Dortmund, run by the DITIB, while another one was sent to a Moroccan Islamic Mosque near Dusseldorf, the statement said. Both incidents, which took place on Thursday, have been reported to the police, it added.

Last week some DITIB Mosques were evacuated and searched following an emailed bomb threat.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

