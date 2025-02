Shafaqna English- An official at Meta’s popular WhatsApp chat service has said it detected attempts by Paragon to hack its users’ accounts.

An official at Meta’s popular WhatsApp chat service has said Israeli spyware company Paragon Solutions targeted 90 of its users, including journalists and members of civil society.

The official told the Reuters news agency on Friday (31 Jan 2025) that WhatsApp had sent Paragon a cease-and-desist letter following the hack.