Cairo Int’l Book Fair: 3.5 million visitors in 8 days

Shafaqna English- Since its opening on 23 January, 3,565,434 people visited the 56th edition of the Cairo International Book Fair until Friday (31 Jan 2025).

According to the page, on Friday, the fair, which runs until 5 February, witnessed a significant public turnout, with approximately 796,654 visitors. This brought the total number of visitors until Friday to over 3.5 million.

In addition, the Facebook page cited Minister of Culture ​​Ahmed Hano as saying that the large turnout at the fair reflects Egyptians’ appreciation for knowledge and belief in the positive impact of culture and the arts.

Launched in 1969, the Cairo International Book Fair is among the world’s largest and oldest in the Arab region.

Source: Ahram

