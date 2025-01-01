Gmail Users Warned of Sophisticated AI-Powered Phishing Attack

Shafaqna English- A new cybersecurity warning has been issued for Gmail’s 2.5 billion users as hackers leverage artificial intelligence to execute highly convincing phishing scams. The attack, which involves AI-generated voices impersonating Google support, aims to trick users into handing over sensitive account credentials, as Forbes reported.

Cybercriminals have developed a new AI-powered phishing scheme that begins with a fraudulent Google account recovery notification. Shortly after, victims receive a phone call from a number appearing to belong to Google. The attacker, using an AI-generated voice, claims that the user’s Gmail account has been compromised and instructs them to follow security procedures that ultimately give the hacker access to their account.

Experts warn that these scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated, making it difficult for users to differentiate between legitimate and fraudulent communications. Google has reiterated that it never requests sensitive information via phone calls or emails.

Source: Forbes

