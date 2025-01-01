USA: Trump spurs trade war with tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China

Shafaqna English- Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on goods imported from the United States’s biggest trading partners, Mexico, Canada, and China, triggering a trade war and raising fears.

Starting Tuesday, the Trump administration plans to impose 25 percent tariffs on goods from Canada and 10 percent on energy products from the country. Goods from Mexico will also be subject to 25 percent tariffs, while imports from China will face 10 percent.

Trump says the tariffs are necessary to “protect Americans” and is promising to keep the duties in place until what he called a national emergency in the US over the illicit drug, fentanyl, and undocumented migration ends.

Source: AlJazeera

