English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other NewsUS

USA: Trump spurs trade war with tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China

0

Shafaqna English- Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on goods imported from the United States’s biggest trading partners, Mexico, Canada, and China, triggering a trade war and raising fears.

Starting Tuesday, the Trump administration plans to impose 25 percent tariffs on goods from Canada and 10 percent on energy products from the country. Goods from Mexico will also be subject to 25 percent tariffs, while imports from China will face 10 percent.
Trump says the tariffs are necessary to “protect Americans” and is promising to keep the duties in place until what he called a national emergency in the US over the illicit drug, fentanyl, and undocumented migration ends.

Source: AlJazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Ethnic cleansing feared as Trump wants Jordan-Egypt to accept Gaza residents

leila yazdani

White House: Over 500 illegal migrants arrested in USA

nafiseh yazdani

USA: Trump sworn in as the 47th president

leila yazdani

Trump has no blueprint for foreign policy

leila yazdani

USA: Trump’s green cards for college graduates sparks controversy

nafiseh yazdani

Concerns growing among Muslim Americans about unpredictability of Trump’s leadership

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.