Iraq: Ecological and economic fallout of drought of Habbaniyah Lake

Shafaqna English- The unprecedented drought gripping Habbaniyah Lake in western Iraq has disrupted the region’s ecological balance.

The crisis, raising alarms among environmental experts who warn of severe consequences for biodiversity and community and calls for urgent intervention to avoid the continuation of water levels dropping.

Ali Dawood, the mayor of Habbaniyah, told Shafaq News that declining water releases have negatively impacted tourism and surrounding villages such as Al-Majar and Al-Ankur. While he noted a slight improvement in water levels this winter, he stressed that responsibility lies with Iraq’s Water Resources Ministry. “We have formally requested Al-Anbar’s governor to push for increased water releases, and discussions are ongoing between the Iraqi government and Turkiye on this issue,” Dawood said.

“A rapid response is needed to stabilize the situation especially because it affects the tourism sector,” he added.