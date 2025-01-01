English
Iraq to repatriate all Daesh-linked nationals from Syria’s al-Hol camp by 2027

Shafaqna English- Iraq plans to repatriate all 20,000 of its nationals from Syria’s al-Hol camp by 2027.

The Iraqi government and the UN have agreed to repatriate all families linked to Islamic State (IS) members from Syria’s al-Hol camp in al-Hasakah Province by 2027.

Ali Abbas, spokesperson for the migration ministry, announced the recent return of 81 more Iraqi families from al-Hol camp to al-Jada camp in southern Mosul, northern Iraq.

“Since 2021, more than 2,600 Iraqi families have been repatriated from al-Hol, and the process will continue until the last family is returned,” Abbas said.

Source: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

